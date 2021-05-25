Blinken Arrives in Israel, Meets Netanyahu

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Tuesday and met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

In statements after their meeting in Jerusalem Blinken said that the US is committed to Israel’s security and that for President Joe Biden the commitment is personal, and goes back 50 years to his first meeting with Prime Minister Golda Meir. He said he and Netanyahu had a detailed discussion about Israel’s security needs, including replenishing Iron Dome. Blinken added that the US would continue to have consultations about the Iran nuclear deal currently being renegotiated in Vienna.

Blinken also said that the US is committed to tacking the “grave humanitarian situation in Gaza” and aiding in rebuilding. He also called for a more permanent, political solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Blinken is scheduled to meet with Yair Lapid, Israel’s opposition leader and the lawmaker currently charged with forming a new government, later on Tuesday.

Blinken also will visit Ramallah on Tuesday and is scheduled to travel on Wednesday and Thursday to Cairo and Amman.