The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Blinken Calls Israel’s Bennett, Lapid
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meet in at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, March 27, 2022. (Koby Gideon/GPO)
News Updates
Antony Blinken
Naftali Bennett
Yair Lapid

Blinken Calls Israel’s Bennett, Lapid

The Media Line Staff
06/22/2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and with Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The calls came a day after the two Israeli leaders announced that they would move to dissolve the Knesset and move to new elections.

Blinken “underscored our respect for democratic processes and reiterated our unwavering commitment to the strong U.S.-Israel strategic relationship, and our mutual concerns about Iran’s malign influence in the region,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in statements regarding the two phone calls. He also said that Blinken “emphasized he looks forward to continuing our close coordination on regional and global issues, and noted President Biden looks forward to his visit to Israel next month.”

Bennett told Blinken that “Israel-US relations should continue in their positive spirit and transcend political considerations,” and that “he will continue to support and assist Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid upon his taking office,” according to a statement issued by Bennett’s office.

Lapid told Blinken that Biden’s visit is “an opportunity to emphasize the president’s deep personal connection to Israel, to America’s commitment to Israel’s security, and to strengthening Israel in the region,” according to a statement from his office. “The visit has significant implications for the region and for the struggle against Iran, and great potential to significantly upgrade regional stability and security.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.