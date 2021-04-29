Blinken Calls on Turkey To Stop Buying Weapons From Russia

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Turkey to refrain from purchasing more weapons from Russia.

Turkey reportedly is in talks with Russia to purchase more S-400 anti-aircraft weapons systems, Reuters reported. Blinken made the statement during a speech on Wednesday at the Foreign Press Center.

The call comes as Turkey has expressed its displeasure at the Biden administration for recognizing the Armenian massacres in 1915 as a genocide.

Blinken said in his speech that such a purchase could lead to sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act, which is designed to stop countries from buying military equipment from Russia. Washington imposed sanctions on Turkey in December over its purchase of the Russian air defenses.