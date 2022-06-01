The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Blinken Calls on Abbas To De-escalate Tension, Complete Abu Akleh Probe
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas hold a joint press conference after their meeting in Ramallah, West Bank on May 25, 2021. (Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Antony Blinken
Mahmoud Abbas

Blinken Calls on Abbas To De-escalate Tension, Complete Abu Akleh Probe

The Media Line Staff
06/01/2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of Israelis and Palestinians “working to maintain calm and de-escalate tensions,” during a phone call on Tuesday evening with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, according to a readout from the State Department.

Blinken also “underscored the importance” of the Palestinian Authority concluding an investigation into the death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was a dual American and Palestinian citizen, who was killed while she was reporting on an Israel Defense Forces arrest raid in Jenin on May 11.

Blinken “emphasized the importance of the US-Palestinian relationship, and the administration’s support for a negotiated two-state solution.”

“President Abbas indicated that the current situation cannot be tolerated given the absence of a political horizon, the lack of international protection for the Palestinian people, and the Israeli occupation authorities’ evasion of their obligations under signed agreements and resolutions of international legitimacy, along with their ongoing unilateral actions and settler intrusions into Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, including the recent ‘March of the Flags’ organized by Israeli Jewish supremacists to celebrate Israel’s occupation and colonization of East Jerusalem,” the official WAFA news agency reported.

Abbas called on Blinken to remove the PLO from the US foreign terror list and to reopen the US consulate in east Jerusalem and the PLO office in Washington.

