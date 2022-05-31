The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Blinken, Saudi Foreign Minister Discuss Yemen in Phone Call
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC on Jan. 27, 2021. (Carlos Barria/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Antony Blinken
Saudi Arabia
Yemen Civil War

Blinken, Saudi Foreign Minister Discuss Yemen in Phone Call

The Media Line Staff
05/31/2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone on Monday with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the second call between the two counterparts in the last couple of months. Blinken thanked the kingdom for trying to strengthen and extend the truce in Yemen, according to a statement issued by State Department spokesman Ned Price. They also discussed “efforts to avert the economic, environmental, and humanitarian threats posed by the Safer oil tanker in the Red Sea region.” The tanker has been stranded in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen for the last seven years.

Blinken and Prince Faisal also discussed the “challenge posed by Iran’s nuclear program and its destabilizing behavior in the region, and opportunities for greater cooperation on regional issues,” according to the readout. They also discussed Russia’s war on Ukraine, and the “importance of international support for Ukraine,” and the need for a global response to the food security crisis resulting from it.

Earlier this month, Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, the kingdom’s former intelligence chief and a former ambassador to the United States, said in an interview that Saudi Arabia feels “let down” by US President Joe Biden’s decision to halt the United States’ support for the Saudi-led coalition in defense of the internationally recognized government of Yemen. Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia also have been challenged by the murder of journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, which the United States believes was approved by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto Saudi ruler, known as MBS.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.