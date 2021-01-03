This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Blue Nile Dam Negotiations to Reopen
A rendition of Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam. (Courtesy)
News Updates
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Sudan
Egypt
Negotiations

Blue Nile Dam Negotiations to Reopen

The Media Line Staff
01/03/2021

A new round of trilateral talks between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia is scheduled to begin anew today as the three countries aim to work toward solving a myriad of issues surrounding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile River, according to Sudan’s state media. The 745-foot dam – to be used by Ethiopia for hydroelectric power – will affect downstream Nile River water used by Sudan and Egypt. The Blue Nile meets the White Nile at Khartoum, from which it flows to Egypt and then out to the Mediterranean Sea. Since September 2020, floods have inundated Sudan, leading to the displacement of hundreds of thousands, disruption of agricultural activities, and famine for millions. Khartoum hopes that the dam will help regulate water flow, whereas Cairo is worried about the amount of water that will flow down its section of the Nile. According to Sudan’s state-owned news service, SUNA, Sudan will propose that African Union experts take a “bigger role” in the negotiations as the sides seek to agree on the dam’s filling and operation. The last round of talks in November 2020 did not make any headway toward an agreement.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.