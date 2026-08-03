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Board of Peace Reaffirms Hamas Disarmament Before IDF Withdrawal
US President Donald Trump (C), flanked by Vice President JD Vance (L) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R), joins leaders for a group photo during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on Feb. 19, 2026. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Board of Peace Reaffirms Hamas Disarmament Before IDF Withdrawal

The Media Line Staff
08/03/2026

The Board of Peace said Monday that the implementation of the Gaza framework requires Hamas to complete the decommissioning of its weapons before Israeli forces withdraw beyond the Yellow Line, reaffirming a sequencing that mirrors Israel’s longstanding position. 

This clarification followed a meeting between High Representative Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace delegation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and their respective teams. In a statement posted on X afterward, the organization said Hamas had committed to mediators that any Israeli withdrawal would come only after the decommissioning of light weapons, heavy weapons and the tunnel network. 

Meetings focused on carrying out the Gaza framework, which is intended to dismantle Hamas’s military capabilities, transfer authority to civilian governance and advance what the Board of Peace described as a safer future for Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza. The Board of Peace described the discussions as “constructive and detailed,” saying it and Israel remained aligned on the framework’s end goal. 

It said both sides shared the objective of eliminating weapons from the Gaza Strip and replacing armed rule with civilian governance, while noting that implementation would proceed in phases, with the next stage focused on setting out the process. 

The statement said the International Stabilization Force and the Implementation Verification Committee, which includes representatives of the United States and the Board of Peace, will oversee implementation. It added that continued implementation depends on all parties meeting their commitments under the agreed framework. 

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Progress on carrying out the framework had previously been stalled after Hamas said it would not surrender its weapons or carry out any phase of the agreement until Israel ended its airstrikes, fulfilled its humanitarian aid obligations and completely withdrew its military forces from Gaza. 

Israeli officials have consistently maintained that no withdrawal will occur until Hamas has fully demilitarized and surrendered its arsenal.  

The Board of Peace’s latest statement affirms that the framework calls for Hamas to complete the decommissioning of its weapons before Israeli forces withdraw beyond the Yellow Line, consistent with Israel’s publicly stated position. 

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