Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Bodies of 2 Egyptian Girls Found in Syrian Refugee Camp
Women walk at a displaced persons camp of al-Hol in al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria earlier this month. (Delil souleiman/AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
refugee camp
northeast Syria
Egyptians

Bodies of 2 Egyptian Girls Found in Syrian Refugee Camp

The Media Line Staff
11/16/2022

The bodies of two Egyptian girls were discovered in a refugee camp in northeastern Syria. The bodies of the beheaded girls, reportedly ages 11 and 13, were found Tuesday in sewage waters in the al-Hol detention camp, which houses people linked to the Islamic State.

More than 50,000 people are staying in the camp, including relatives of suspected ISIS fighters, and Syrians displaced by the civil war, and Iraqi refugees. The camp, administered by semi-autonomous Kurdish forces, is known for extreme violence and lawlessness. Children make up 64% of the camp’s residents.

The Kurdish authorities have called on countries to repatriate their citizens living in the camps, but most have refrained from doing so fearing local backlash.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.