Bodies of 2 Egyptian Girls Found in Syrian Refugee Camp

The bodies of two Egyptian girls were discovered in a refugee camp in northeastern Syria. The bodies of the beheaded girls, reportedly ages 11 and 13, were found Tuesday in sewage waters in the al-Hol detention camp, which houses people linked to the Islamic State.

More than 50,000 people are staying in the camp, including relatives of suspected ISIS fighters, and Syrians displaced by the civil war, and Iraqi refugees. The camp, administered by semi-autonomous Kurdish forces, is known for extreme violence and lawlessness. Children make up 64% of the camp’s residents.

The Kurdish authorities have called on countries to repatriate their citizens living in the camps, but most have refrained from doing so fearing local backlash.