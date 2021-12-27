The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Bodies of 28 Migrants Wash Ashore on Libya’s Mediterranean Coast
A man checks the refrigerated bodies of migrants who were found ashore at Qasr Khiyar and taken to the morgue of Khoms Teaching Hospital, about 66 miles east of Libya's capital, on Dec. 26, 2021. (Mahmud Turkia/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Libya
Migrants
Red Crescent

Bodies of 28 Migrants Wash Ashore on Libya's Mediterranean Coast

The Media Line Staff
12/27/2021

The Red Crescent announced Sunday that the bodies of 28 migrants were found floating in the Mediterranean Sea and washed ashore late Saturday at two locations near the Libyan coastal town of Khoms, about 66 miles east of the capital Tripoli. Three migrants were rescued, and search efforts were underway to find others. for others. The bodies were taken to the Khoms Teaching Hospital morgue. Authorities in Libya have recently cracked down on the presence of illegal migrants in Tripoli, spurring a surge in attempts to make the treacherous sea journey to Europe. Around 1,500 migrants have died trying to cross the central Mediterranean this year, according to the International Organization for Migration, the UN migration agency. Libya, since the 2011 uprising that removed from office and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, has become a popular place of embarkation for migrants fleeing Africa and seeking a better life in Europe.

