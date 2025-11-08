Body of Deceased Hostage Lior Rudaeff Returned to Israel, Hamas May Have Located Remains of IDF Soldier Hadar Goldin 

The body of Israel Defense Forces reservist Warrant Officer Lior Rudaeff, who fell fighting terrorists who infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on October 7, 2023, was returned to Israel overnight Friday. In addition, Hamas officials reported finding the body of an Israeli soldier, Lt. Hadar Goldin, who was killed and abducted during the 2014 Gaza war.

Rudaeff, a longtime resident of the Gaza-border community, was part of its rapid response team that fought to repel dozens of terrorists who stormed the kibbutz. Five residents were murdered and eight were abducted into Gaza during the attack. According to Israeli intelligence, operatives from Palestinian Islamic Jihad took Rudaeff’s body into the Strip after the battle.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the National Center of Forensic Medicine identified his remains in cooperation with the Israel Police and the IDF Rabbinate. Rudaeff, who immigrated from Argentina in 1969, is survived by his wife Yaffa, four children — Noam, Nadav, Bar and Ben — three grandchildren, his father, sister, and brother. His son Bar survived the Hamas attack on the Supernova music festival the same day.

Separately, Al Jazeera aired footage purportedly showing a body bag labeled with Hadar Goldin’s name, though Israel has not verified the report.

Goldin, an officer in the Givati Brigade, was killed on August 1, 2014, shortly after a ceasefire took effect, when Hamas terrorists ambushed his unit in Rafah and took his body into a tunnel.

Following the broadcast, the IDF said it has “no information indicating that Hadar Goldin’s body is located in a Rafah tunnel,” calling the claims unsubstantiated and harmful to the Goldin family. The military emphasized that any confirmed developments regarding hostages or fallen soldiers would come directly from official Israeli sources.