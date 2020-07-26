Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Members of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia withdraw from Ras al-Ayn in October 2019 after the US agreed to withdraw from the area. (Huseyin Nasir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Syria
Ras al-Ayn
Kurdish militia
YPG
Turkey
Turkey-backed Syrian rebels
Bashar al-Assad
blast
car bomb
booby-trapped motorcycle

Bomb Kills at Least 8 in Syrian Town along Border with Turkey

The Media Line Staff
07/26/2020

An explosion Sunday morning in a Syrian town on the border with Turkey has left at least eight people dead. The Syrian state news agency SANA blamed the blast on a car bomb while a group monitoring the country’s more-than nine-year civil war cited a booby-trapped motorcycle. The explosion occurred in an open-air fruit and vegetable market in Ras al-Ayn, with several reports saying at least one child was among those killed. The town is part of a swath of northern Syria held by Turkey and Turkish-backed Syrian rebels fighting against the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. The Defense Ministry in Ankara immediately blamed the blast on the Kurdish YPG militia, which has also been involved in the fight against Assad. Ankara accuses it of aiding Turkish Kurds agitating against the state for autonomy. The YPG began fleeing the border area after Turkey struck a deal with the US, an ally of the Kurdish group, to withdraw. A later incursion by Turkey saw clashes with remaining YPG forces.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.