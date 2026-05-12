Bookmakers Predict Top-10 Eurovision Finish for Israel’s Noam Bettan 

Israeli Eurovision contestant Noam Bettan is being projected by bookmakers as a possible top-10 finisher at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, with some bookmakers’ predictions placing Israel in sixth place ahead of this week’s semifinals, Ynet reported.

Israel’s contestants have finished in the top five in each of the past three Eurovision competitions, including Yuval Raphael’s second-place finish last year with “A New Day Will Rise.”

As the Israeli delegation walked the carpet in Vienna, the accompanying orchestra played “Hava Nagila,” drawing cheers including “Go Israel” alongside several boos from pro-Palestinian attendees.

Although controversy surrounded Israel’s participation in the contest, anti-Israel protests appeared more subdued than during the previous two years.

Five countries—Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Iceland—refused to participate in the competition in protest over Israel’s inclusion.

Speaking to Israeli media, Bettan described the experience as “the most enjoyable time of my life,” adding that rehearsals were going smoothly and that he was grateful to participate in the competition.

Due to security concerns, Bettan largely avoided media interviews during the event aside from a brief appearance on Austrian television.

The first semifinal, in which Israel will compete as the 10th contestant in the broadcast, will take place Tuesday evening, May 12, at 10 p.m. on Kan 11. The second semifinal will be held on Thursday, May 14, and the grand final will take place on Saturday, May 16. All broadcasts will air on Kan, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.

Bettan was selected to represent Israel after winning the 12th season of “The Next Star” (“HaKokhav HaBa”). His family immigrated to Israel from France and settled in Ra’anana.

His song “Michelle” was written by Yuval Raphael, Israel’s representative at Eurovision last year, together with Tzlil Klifi and Nadav Aharoni.

The central element of Israel’s stage performance is a giant prop known within the delegation as “the diamond,” inside which Bettan opens the song alongside one of the dancers. According to the delegation, it is “the largest prop in this year’s Eurovision production.”

Bettan, 28, is widely expected to qualify for Saturday’s grand final. Betting agencies currently give Israel’s entry, “Michelle,” odds ranging from 15-to-1 to 21-to-1, meaning a $10 bet on Bettan to win would return between $150 and $210, according to Ynet.

History has been less favorable for Israeli male solo performers in the contest. The highest achievement by an Israeli male singer at came in 1978, when Izhar Cohen won first place with “A-Ba-Ni-Bi” alongside the Alphabeta group.