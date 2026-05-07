Boy George Embraces Israeli Contestant Noam Bettan Amid Controversy at Eurovision 

Music icon Boy George warmly greeted Israeli Eurovision contestant Noam Bettan during rehearsals in Austria for the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, as controversy continued over Israel’s participation in the competition.

A video posted on social media showed the two embracing, with Boy George wishing Bettan luck ahead of the contest.

The meeting came as boycott pressure mounted against Eurovision over Israel’s inclusion in the contest, which will take place between May 12-16. Ireland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Spain, and Slovenia withdrew from the competition in protest, but the European Broadcasting Union resisted calls to exclude Israel and allowed the country to remain in the event.

Boy George met Israeli Eurovision contestant Noam Bettan and wished him good luck ahead of the competition. 🇮🇱 🇸🇲 pic.twitter.com/qmp0GntI48 — ILTV Israel News (@ILTVNews) May 6, 2026

Despite calls to boycott, Bettan described representing Israel as a “privilege” and previously said competing under the current atmosphere felt like entering “the lion’s den.” He has continued rehearsals under heavy security.

Boy George, born George Alan O’Dowd, is an English singer of Irish descent. The star has been outspoken both in support of Israel’s participation in Eurovision and against rising antisemitism. The former Culture Club frontman rejected calls from critics and fans urging him to withdraw from Eurovision, where he is representing San Marino.

According to statements posted online, he said boycotting the competition over Israel would amount to abandoning his Jewish friends. “It’s not going to happen, it’s never going to happen,” he said.

The singer also condemned the recent stabbing attack in the London neighborhood of Golders Green. “My heart goes out to the two Jewish victims and to their loved ones. We need to make our Jewish community know we support them,” he wrote on X after the attack.

“Even before I knew what had happened, I was in tears because you could feel panic in the air,” he added. “These are just regular people getting with their lives. London has always been a great multicultural city. Our Jewish community brings us so much. They are an integral part of the fabric of this city.”