Breach Made in Pakistan’s Largest Freshwater Lake To Slow Floods

A manmade breach in the largest freshwater lake in Pakistan required the evacuation of about 100,000 people from their homes in the south of the country, but saved some populated areas from more serious flooding. Manchar Lake in southern Sindh province, which is used for water storage, was ordered breached on Sunday by Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro. Not all of the 100,000 people asked to vacate their homes actually did so, Reuters reported, due in part to overcrowded shelters.

Nearly 2,000 people, including over 450 children, have died in Pakistan due to flooding caused by a record amount of rain during this year’s monsoon season. Sindh province, with 50 million residents, has been among the hardest hit, getting 464% more rain than the 30-year average. On Sunday, flights carrying aid from UNICEF, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates landed in Pakistan, according to Reuters.