The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Breach Made in Pakistan’s Largest Freshwater Lake To Slow Floods
People are carried by boat after flash flood hits Kahirpur district in southern Sindh province, Pakistan, on September 04, 2022. (Ahmed Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Pakistan
Flooding

Breach Made in Pakistan’s Largest Freshwater Lake To Slow Floods

The Media Line Staff
09/05/2022

A manmade breach in the largest freshwater lake in Pakistan required the evacuation of about 100,000 people from their homes in the south of the country, but saved some populated areas from more serious flooding. Manchar Lake in southern Sindh province, which is used for water storage, was ordered breached on Sunday by Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro. Not all of the 100,000 people asked to vacate their homes actually did so, Reuters reported, due in part to overcrowded shelters.

Nearly 2,000 people, including over 450 children, have died in Pakistan due to flooding caused by a record amount of rain during this year’s monsoon season. Sindh province, with 50 million residents, has been among the hardest hit, getting 464% more rain than the 30-year average. On Sunday, flights carrying aid from UNICEF, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates landed in Pakistan, according to Reuters.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.