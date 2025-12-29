Donate
Light Theme
Log In
BREAKING: Explosion in Damascus, Cause Unknown
The city of Damascus as seen in 2006. (Dan Twiga-Swala/Creative Commons)

BREAKING: Explosion in Damascus, Cause Unknown

The Media Line Staff
12/29/2025

Local media reported that an explosion was heard Monday in the western Mazzeh district of Damascus, with the cause not yet determined.

News Updates
Damascus
Explosion
Mazzeh
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods