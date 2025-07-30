Britain Warns It Will Recognize a Palestinian State in September if Israel Doesn’t End the Gaza War

The United Kingdom will recognize a Palestinian state in September unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza, permits expanded humanitarian access, and recommits to a long-term peace process, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Tuesday. The decision, timed ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, marks a dramatic escalation in European diplomatic pressure following a similar declaration by France.

Starmer convened a rare summer Cabinet session to address what he called “the appalling situation in Gaza”, citing widespread civilian suffering and growing frustration over stalled peace efforts. In a televised statement, he said the UK will proceed with recognition unless Israel “takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agrees to a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two-state solution.”

The move follows rising domestic and international calls to act. More than 250 British lawmakers signed a letter urging recognition, and Starmer has faced increasing pressure from within his Labour Party. The announcement also came just days after French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed France would recognize a Palestinian state in September.

Starmer emphasized that Hamas must release all hostages, disarm, and accept that it will play no role in governing Gaza. “There is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas,” he said.

Israel’s government swiftly rejected the UK’s position. The Israeli Foreign Ministry called it “a reward for Hamas” and claimed the policy shift undermines efforts to reach a ceasefire and secure hostage releases.

France welcomed Britain’s announcement, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot writing on social media, “The United Kingdom is joining the momentum created by France.”

Meanwhile, the UN held a two-day conference in New York—co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia—focused on reviving the two-state solution. UN Secretary-General António Guterres declared the goal “further away than ever,” blaming the destruction in Gaza and threats of West Bank annexation.