Britian’s Prince Charles, Wife in Jordan, Visit Site of Jesus’ Baptism

Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are visiting Jordan, the royal couple’s first overseas visit since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The couple on Tuesday visited the site on the Jordan River where it is said that Jesus was baptized, and which is also the site of Elijah’s Hill, where the prophet is believed to have been taken to heaven.

During the two-day visit which began on Tuesday, the prince and his wife were set to meet with representatives of religious faiths and humanitarian organizations, and to visit archeological sites in the kingdom. They were welcomed on Tuesday by Jordan’s King Abdullah and his wife, Queen Rania.

Prince Charles and Camilla will travel from Jordan to Egypt, where they are scheduled to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.