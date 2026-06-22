British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Announces Resignation as Labour Leader

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that he will step down as leader of the governing Labour Party following mounting pressure from within the party and declining political support. He announced he will remain in office until a successor is chosen.

Starmer said he would oversee an orderly transition of power after acknowledging concerns among Labour lawmakers about his ability to lead the party into the next general election.

“I have heard the answer from my parliamentary party. I accept that answer with good grace. I will resign as leader of the Labour Party,” Starmer said.

The resignation follows a period of declining popularity, policy reversals, and disappointing election results for Labour. Starmer also faced growing criticism from members of his own parliamentary party over both his leadership and policy agenda.

A leadership contest will begin next month. Nominations for candidates are scheduled to open on July 9, 2026, and close on July 16, 2026, before Parliament’s summer recess. Labour expects to have a new leader in place by September 2026, before lawmakers return to Parliament.

The announcement comes two years after Starmer led Labour to a landslide election victory in July 2024 that brought the party back into government.

In remarks announcing his decision, a visibly emotional Starmer reflected on his tenure in office and described becoming prime minister as the “proudest moment of my life.”

He also defended his record, saying that during his time in office Britain’s international standing had improved, investment had been secured and workers’ rights had been strengthened.

Starmer nevertheless acknowledged growing doubts within Labour over whether he remained the best person to lead the party into the next national election.

The leadership race follows a special election on June 18 in which Labour’s former Greater Manchester mayor, Andy Burnham, secured a decisive victory. The result positioned Burnham as a potential contender for the party leadership and, if successful, the premiership.

Labour officials are expected to begin the formal succession process when nominations open on July 9, with a new party leader anticipated by September.