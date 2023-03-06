Broadcast of Imran Khan Speeches Banned in Pakistan

Broadcasts of speeches by Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan have been banned by the country’s media regulator; the ban went into effect on Monday, less than a day after Pakistani police attempted to serve arrest warrants to the former prime minister to ensure his appearance on March 7 in court on charges of misusing his office to sell state gifts and Khan’s supporters tried to prevent police entry into his home.

Khan has denied all charges against him. The head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April.

The ban on Khan’s appearances includes the airing of both recorded and live speeches by the opposition politician, even as he presses for early elections and rails against the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif.

Khan has failed to appear in court despite repeated summons, which led to the warrants. Khan says he is concerned about his safety, particularly in court, after he was shot at and wounded in an assassination attempt in November at one of his political rallies.