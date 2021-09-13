Brother, Cousin of Fugitive Palestinian Prisoner Arrested

Israeli security forces arrested relatives of one of the fugitive Palestinian prisoners. The arrests took place early Monday morning in Jenin and a nearby village in the West Bank.

Israeli soldiers searched the home of prison escapee Iham Kamamji in the Palestinian village of Kufr Dan, near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and detained his brother Imad, according to Palestinian Authority’s official news agency WAFA. His cousin, Qaysar, also was arrested, WAFA reported.

Kamamji and Munadil Nafiyat, both members of the Islamic Jihad terror group, have been on the run since breaking out of the high-security Gilboa Prison in northern Israel through a tunnel dug from their cell on Sept. 6. The other four security prisoners were re-captured over the weekend.