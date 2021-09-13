Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

Brother, Cousin of Fugitive Palestinian Prisoner Arrested
Gilboa Prison. (Israel Prison Service)
News Updates
Palestinian prisoners

Brother, Cousin of Fugitive Palestinian Prisoner Arrested

The Media Line Staff
09/13/2021

Israeli security forces arrested relatives of one of the fugitive Palestinian prisoners. The arrests took place early Monday morning in Jenin and a nearby village in the West Bank.

Israeli soldiers searched the home of prison escapee Iham Kamamji in the Palestinian village of Kufr Dan, near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and detained his brother Imad, according to Palestinian Authority’s official news agency WAFA. His cousin, Qaysar, also was arrested, WAFA reported.

Kamamji and Munadil Nafiyat, both members of the Islamic Jihad terror group, have been on the run since breaking out of the high-security Gilboa Prison in northern Israel through a tunnel dug from their cell on Sept. 6. The other four security prisoners were re-captured over the weekend.

