Bus-Truck Collision Kills 6 Football Fans, Injures 22 in Iraq
Bus-Truck Collision Kills 6 Football Fans, Injures 22 in Iraq

The Media Line Staff
01/17/2023

Six people were killed and 22 were injured Monday when a bus and a truck collided in heavy fog on a highway between the province of Dhi Qar and Iraq’s southern city of Basra. The fatalities were all among the bus passengers, who were Iraqi football fans on their way to Basra to attend the Iraqi national team’s match against Qatar in the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup 2023 semifinals. The Arabian Gulf Cup 2023, which Iraq hoped would be an opportunity to showcase the country’s return to regional activities, started on January 6 in Basra and will continue until January 19.

