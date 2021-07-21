Protecting Truth During Tension

California Billionaire, Trump Confidante Charged With Illegal Lobbying For UAE
Thomas Barrack, former executive chairman and CEO of the Colony Capital investment firm, participates in a panel discussion during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images)
California Billionaire, Trump Confidante Charged With Illegal Lobbying For UAE

The Media Line Staff
07/21/2021

A billionaire from California who was chairman of former US President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee and was one of his presidential campaign’s largest fundraisers was arrested on Tuesday and charged with not disclosing his lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Thomas Barrack, 74, was indicted in New York federal court on charges of violating foreign lobbying laws, obstructing justice and making false statements.

Barrack, the founder and former executive chairman of the Colony Capital the investment firm, is alleged to have helped schedule calls, draft statements, prevent certain meetings and try to move US policy to be more favorable to the UAE between April 2016 and April 2018.  He is also alleged to have lied to FBI agents during a 2019 interview about his dealings with the UAE. He is not accused of being paid for this secret work.  AUAE sovereign wealth fund invested significantly in Colony Capital, however, according to reports.

Two other men were also indicted alongside Barrack: Matthew Grimes, an employee at Colony Capital; and Rashid Alshahhi, a citizen of the UAE who lived in California until the FBI interviewed him about the case in 2018 after which he fled the country, the Washington Post reported.

 

