Canada to Resettle Evacuated Female Afghan Judges and Families
Canada to Resettle Evacuated Female Afghan Judges and Families

The Media Line Staff
01/02/2022

Canada has agreed to resettle female judges and their families who were evacuated from Afghanistan several months ago. The some-230 refugees have been living in Greece since then. Canada also agreed to take in Afghans from the LGBTQ community via an aid organization, Reuters reported. No date has been announced for the arrival of the refugees in Canada.

Canada has promised to resettle up to 40,000 Afghan refugees, though no timetable has been set. Canada has resettled 3,915 Afghans with connections to the Canadian government and another 2,535 humanitarian cases, Reuters reported citing government figures.

The Islamist Taliban took over Afghanistan at the end of August following the withdrawal of US and allied troops from the country. The last time that the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, women were not allowed to work and girls were not allowed to attend school. The Taliban has said that this time it will protect women’s rights “in accordance with Islamic law.”

