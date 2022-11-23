Donate
Canadian-Israeli Teen Killed in Jerusalem Attack Laid to Rest
Mourners carry the body of Aryeh Shchupak, 16, a dual citizen of Israel and Canada, who was killed in an bomb attack on a bus stop in Jerusalem, during his funeral on November 23, 2022. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Canadian-Israeli Teen Killed in Jerusalem Attack Laid to Rest

The Media Line Staff
11/23/2022

Aryeh Shchupak, 16, a dual citizen of Israel and Canada, was buried in Jerusalem on Wednesday afternoon, hours after a pair of coordinated bombing attacks at two bus stops near entrances to Jerusalem. Hundreds of mourners gathered for the funeral, as well as  public figures and Knesset members including Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich, Uri Maklev and Nir Barkat.

“I just want to say goodbye to my son Aryeh. Standing before you, I beg forgiveness. God gave and God took away. He was a boy who taught us a lesson,” Aryeh’s father Moshe said at the funeral.

“Aryeh was the rose in the yeshiva, he was the heart of the yeshiva. He was constantly looking to grow and learn. Aryeh was the heart of all of us and always helped everyone,” said Rabbi Akiva Orlansky, a rabbi at the Harei Yehuda Yeshiva where Aryeh went to school. He said that Aryeh was not feeling well in the morning but decided to come to school  “to put on tefillin, study and pray,” even though a school administrator encouraged him to remain home.

“No one has ever known anger in this boy. He didn’t know what anger was. He would help anyone on the street and was loved by mankind,” Rabbi Naftali Schreiber said. “Your soul is with us, you see everything.”  Other eulogies called the teen a “genius” and someone who was “beloved by all.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognized Yehuda in a tweet: “Incredibly saddened to learn about the death of a young Canadian in the terrorist attack in Jerusalem. I’m sending his family and friends my deepest condolences. I’m also thinking of those who were injured. Canada condemns this violence in the strongest possible terms.”

Six of the people wounded in Wednesday morning’s attack are still hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Hospital, including one who remains in critical condition.

Outgoing prime Minister Yair Lapid held a situational assessment at Defense Ministry headquarters at the Kirya in Tel Aviv late on Tuesday morning, after which he briefed Opposition Leader Binyamin Netanyahu, who is poised to become the next prime minister. Lapid said after meeting with Israeli military and security leaders: “I want to say from here to the citizens of Israel, we will get to them. They can run, they can hide; it will not help them. The security forces will get to them. If they resist, they will be thwarted. … The State of Israel has been dealing with terrorism since the day it was founded. Our enemies need to know that we stand against them united and strong, with one nation that knows how to stand together in front of those who seek our souls.”

