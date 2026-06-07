Capt. Shahar Gamla Succumbs to Wounds; Sgt. Ohad Yaari Killed in Lebanon

Sgt. Ohad Yaari, 21, from Rehovot, and Capt. Shahar Gamla, 23, from the Golan Heights community of Natur, were killed in separate incidents in Lebanon on Saturday. Yaari served as a fighter in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade, while Gamla served as a deputy platoon commander in the Egoz Unit of the Commando Brigade.

Yaari was killed during operational activity in southern Lebanon as a result of an accidental firearm discharge. The Israel Defense Forces said that the circumstances of the incident were under investigation by the Military Police.

He is survived by his parents, Naama and David, and his three brothers, Moshe, Amitai, and Dvir.

“The heart refuses to believe, and there are no words that can express the depth of the pain and the magnitude of the loss,” Rehovot Mayor Matan Dil said. “All the residents of Rehovot embrace you with love, stand with you, and share in your deep sorrow. The entire city bows its head and grieves with you over this tremendous loss.”

Capt. Shahar Gamla was seriously wounded in combat in southern Lebanon after being struck by an explosive drone during the night between Thursday and Friday. He died of his wounds Saturday morning in the hospital.

His family has decided to donate his organs. “In this way, Shahar continues to save the lives of others,” the regional council said in a tribute.

Gamla was the son of Yishai and Leah, who heads the Children and Youth Department at the Golan Community Center, and the older brother of Rotem and Nitzan.

“His roots were deeply planted in the Golan soil that he loved,” the Golan Regional Council said. “We embrace the extended family and the community during this difficult time.”

The past week was among the deadliest in southern Lebanon since fighting with Hezbollah resumed, with four soldiers killed in separate incidents. Capt. Eitan Shmuel Lamberg was killed by an anti-tank missile strike on a tank, while Staff Sgt. Michael Tyukin and Staff Sgt. Adam Tzarfati were killed in explosive drone attacks. Capt. Dr. Uri Yosef Silvester, a battalion physician, was also killed during operations. Several other soldiers were wounded.