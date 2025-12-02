Donate
Car Ramming and Stabbing Attacks Target Israeli Soldiers in West Bank
An Israeli soldier directs traffic following a shooting attack on Jan. 6, 2025 in the Palestinian village of al-Funduq, West Bank. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
12/02/2025

Israeli troops are responding to two separate attacks in the West Bank within a span of several hours, with military and medical officials confirming that assailants were killed after injuring soldiers in unrelated incidents near Ateret and Hebron. 

The latest confrontation occurred Tuesday morning on Route 465, where two soldiers in their early 20s were hurt during a close-range stabbing. The IDF says a unit had been dispatched to check a report of a suspicious individual near the settlement of Ateret.  

According to the military, the soldiers approached the man for questioning when he suddenly lunged at them with a knife. Troops opened fire moments later, killing him at the scene. The army says the circumstances are still being examined, and reinforcements have been called to the area as routine checks continue. 

Magen David Adom teams reached the scene shortly after the shooting. Paramedics said the two wounded soldiers were alert and walking when they were found. Both were taken to Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital. 

The stabbing came on the heels of another security incident late Monday. A female soldier was struck by a vehicle at the Yehuda Junction outside Hebron, prompting a large search effort through the night. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had reported that the driver accelerated toward troops stationed at the junction and injured the soldier before speeding away. Soldiers fired at the fleeing vehicle and launched a pursuit involving several units. 

By early Tuesday, the army says the suspect was tracked down in Hebron. Forces located him in the same vehicle used in the ramming. As troops moved to arrest him, the IDF says he attempted to escape in a way that endangered the soldiers. They opened fire and killed him. 

Both investigations remain open. 

 

