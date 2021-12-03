Car-Ramming Injures 2 Border Police Officers After Riots Rock Arab Israeli City

Two border police officers were injured Friday morning when a car rammed into them in the Arab Israelis city of Umm al-Fahm, around 50 miles north of Jerusalem. Israel’s police say the officers fired on the vehicle as it sped toward them, wounding two suspects. One of them, Fathi Mohammed Fathi Jabrin, died from his injuries. The other received medical treatment and was arrested. A firearm was found in the vehicle. The car-ramming follows a police operation in the city in which six residents were arrested for their suspected involvement in riots early Friday morning, during which a number of houses and cars were set ablaze. The riots broke out in response to the murder on Thursday of resident Mohammed Hamza Burgel, who was shot to death while driving his car. A passenger in Burgel’s vehicle was critically injured when the fatally struck driver lost control and hit a truck.