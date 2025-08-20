Car Set on Fire Outside Turkish Parliament Before PKK Disarmament Talks

A car was set ablaze outside Turkiye’s parliament on Tuesday, hours before families of victims of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) conflict were scheduled to testify before a commission tasked with overseeing the group’s disarmament.

The white Renault Toros caught fire near parliament’s main gate in Ankara, police said, adding that a man detained at the scene had a history of psychological issues and prior offenses. Authorities indicated the incident was not directly linked to the PKK.

Still, the image of the burning vehicle carried heavy symbolism. In the 1990s, similar cars became notorious in Turkiye’s southeast, where they were associated with abductions and extrajudicial killings during one of the most violent phases of the PKK insurgency.

The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, launched its armed campaign against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. In May, the group announced plans to lay down its arms and dissolve, and last month some militants publicly burned weapons in northern Iraq, where the movement is now based.

The parliamentary commission, formed earlier this month, aims to chart a path toward lasting peace — a process closely watched in Iraq and Syria as well. Families of both civilians and security personnel killed in the conflict were invited to speak on Tuesday, with some expected to voice skepticism over reconciliation efforts.

The PKK’s imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan, has urged the group to end its insurgency, but questions remain over whether the disarmament effort will hold.