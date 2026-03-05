Carlson’s Chabad Conspiracy Claims Spark Backlash From Jewish Leaders, Media Watchdogs

A fresh controversy erupted this week after US media personality Tucker Carlson claimed that the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement was connected to the ongoing conflict with Iran and to efforts to rebuild the biblical Jewish Temple in Jerusalem—remarks that have drawn sharp criticism from Jewish organizations, analysts, and media watchdog groups.

In a video commentary circulating online, Carlson suggested that the war between Israel and Iran could be tied to a religious agenda involving the destruction of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the construction of a Third Temple at the Temple Mount, a claim critics say echoes longstanding antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Carlson specifically pointed to the Chabad movement, one of the world’s largest Jewish religious networks, implying it was driving geopolitical events behind the scenes. The claim quickly triggered backlash from Jewish commentators and organizations who described the theory as baseless and dangerous.

Analysts and journalists warned that linking a Jewish religious movement to global war narratives risks fueling hostility toward Jewish communities. Critics said Carlson’s remarks revive narratives historically used to accuse Jews of secretly manipulating world events.

Chabad-Lubavitch is a global Hasidic Jewish movement known primarily for its network of community centers, rabbis, and educational institutions serving Jewish communities around the world. It is not a political organization and has no role in Israeli military or foreign policy decisions.

Observers also noted that conspiracy theories involving the Temple Mount or alleged Jewish plots to destroy Islamic holy sites have circulated for decades in both extremist and propaganda contexts. Carlson’s remarks, critics say, mirror earlier narratives claiming that Jewish groups seek to trigger a religious war in Jerusalem.

Jewish organizations and media watchdog groups have urged public figures to avoid rhetoric that could inflame antisemitism or endanger Jewish communities, warning that conspiracy theories linking Jews to global conflicts have historically preceded real-world violence.