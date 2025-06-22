Deadly Church Bombing in Damascus Kills 25, Shaking Sense of Security in Syrian Capital

[Damascus] At least 25 civilians were killed and dozens wounded Saturday evening when a suicide bomber attacked St. Elias Church in the Dwel’a neighborhood of Damascus during a crowded mass. The bombing, one of the deadliest in the Syrian capital in recent years, has raised new concerns about security in areas once considered relatively stable.

Witnesses told The Media Line that the attacker entered the church during evening services, opened fire at worshippers, and then detonated an explosive belt. One person was killed instantly, while many others suffered serious injuries.

Syrian Internal Security Forces quickly cordoned off the area, launching a search operation and fearing the possible presence of additional explosive devices. Rescue and emergency teams arrived shortly afterward, evacuating the wounded to nearby hospitals. Civil defense teams continued to recover bodies and secure the area through Sunday.

As of publication, no group had claimed responsibility, and Syrian authorities had yet to issue an official statement identifying the attacker or confirming the full casualty toll.

Dwel’a, a neighborhood known for its demographic diversity and relative calm, had been spared much of the violence that plagued Damascus during Syria’s civil war. The return of such a brutal act to this area has stunned many residents.

Several locals from Dwel’a expressed their shock to The Media Line, condemning the bombing as a “cowardly attack” aimed at undermining coexistence and civil peace.

The attack has also prompted broader concern about the vulnerability of houses of worship and other civilian gathering places. Activists and religious leaders have called for calm, urging the public not to fall into the trap of sectarian division. They stressed the need for unity in the face of terrorism, which does not distinguish between religion or sect.

Analysts say the timing may be symbolic. Syria is experiencing a worsening economic crisis, ongoing internal displacement, and political uncertainty following the fall of the Assad regime. Against this backdrop, acts of terrorism may be designed to sow chaos and erode public morale.

Although the interim government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa claims it has restored order in Damascus, Saturday’s attack raises doubts about that assertion and suggests a potential resurgence of sleeper cells. Security forces are now under pressure to determine whether the bombing was an isolated act or part of a broader threat.

As investigations continue, the capital remains tense, with religious leaders urging vigilance, unity, and resilience in the face of renewed violence.