Cease-Fire Goes Into Effect in Southern Syria’s Daraa Province
Russian troops enterbthe Syrian district of Daraa al-Balad in Syria's southern province of Daraa, Syria on Sept. 01, 2021 as part of a Russian-brokered cease-fire agreement between rebels and the Syrian regime. (YasSDaraa Stser Alhatib/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Daraa
Syria
Cease-fire
rebels

The Media Line Staff
09/02/2021

A cease-fire has gone into effect in the southern Syrian province of Daraa, considered the birthplace of the 2011 uprising in the country.

Under the terms of the Russian-brokered cease-fire that took hold on Wednesday, anti-regime rebels that decide to stay in the region will surrender their arms. Russia mediated the truce over several weeks, and deployed military police in the area on Wednesday, AFP reported. Dozens of rebels were bused from the district to opposition-held territory in Syria’s north last week ahead of the cease-fire.

The Syrian regime had imposed a siege on Daraa city’s southern district of Daraa Al-Balad since late July.

The official Syrian SANA news agency on Wednesday announced that rebel fighters had started handing over their weapons.

Under a 2018 agreement brokered by Russia between the rebels and the regime, rebels had been allowed to keep their arms and remain in control in Daraa.

