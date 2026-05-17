Ceasefire Between Lebanon and Israel Extended by 45 Days Following US-Mediated Talks

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasefire by 45 days following two days of US-mediated talks in Washington, as negotiators seek to advance discussions toward a broader agreement despite ongoing fighting along the border.

US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Friday that the United States hosted “highly-productive” meetings between Israeli and Lebanese representatives on Thursday and Friday.

“The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress,” Pigott said.

He added that political negotiations are scheduled to resume in Washington on June 2 and 3, while military delegations from both countries are expected to participate in separate security discussions at the Pentagon on May 29.

The extension comes as hostilities continue between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization. Negotiations have proceeded despite Hezbollah drone and rocket attacks targeting Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

The IDF announced Saturday that Capt. Maoz Israel Recanati, 24, a platoon commander in the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion from Itamar, was killed in southern Lebanon after an explosive drone struck troops operating in the area.

Recanati was the 20th Israeli soldier killed in Lebanon since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion and the seventh soldier killed since the ceasefire took effect.

The announcement followed the death of Staff Sgt. Negev Dagan, 20, from Dekel, was killed a day earlier in southern Lebanon by Hezbollah mortar fire.

Israel’s military has continued carrying out strikes against what it describes as Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

While negotiations are continuing through US mediation, Hezbollah has publicly rejected direct talks and opposes any comprehensive peace arrangement with Israel. The group has described diplomacy with Israel as futile and characterized the negotiations as a “grave sin” and a “gratuitous and humiliating concession.”

The Lebanese government, meanwhile, officially supports disarming Hezbollah and establishing sole state control over weapons inside the country. Beirut also backs expanding the authority of the Lebanese Armed Forces and dismantling Hezbollah’s independent military infrastructure.