Ceasefire Deal Discussed as President Trump Doubles Down on 48-Hour Deadline Threat

US President Donald Trump said that Washington is engaged in “deep” negotiations with Iran to secure a ceasefire, while warning that failure to reach an agreement before an imminent deadline could lead to “strong” US action.

“If Iran does not fully and without any threat open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, the United States will destroy its power plants, starting with the largest one,” President Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday. He added that Tuesday would be “power plants and bridges day,” signaling potential strikes on critical infrastructure.

He initially issued an ultimatum for opening the Strait of Hormuz on March 21 and has since extended it three times, expanding the list of potential targets to include power stations, bridges, oil facilities, desalination plants, and Kharg Island.

However, speaking to Israel’s Channel 12 on Sunday, Trump said there is “a good chance” a deal could be reached before Tuesday’s “deadline,” adding that the United States will not “leave in the middle” of the conflict. He said contacts with Iran are being conducted through multiple channels led by advisors Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

According to sources briefed on the talks, negotiations are being conducted along two tracks, combining indirect mediation and direct engagement. Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey are facilitating indirect contacts between the sides, while US envoys are also holding direct exchanges with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The proposal’s first stage calls for a 45-day ceasefire, during which the sides would work toward a permanent end to the war. If negotiations require more time, the initial phase could be extended, Axios reported, citing several US and Israeli sources.

Those sources said mediators believe only a comprehensive agreement would secure the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and address Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Iranian officials responded to President Trump’s deadline with threats. Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X that “the entire region will burn” if the United States escalates, warning of broader regional consequences.

President Trump later posted “Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time!” on social media, a message that appeared to reference the deadline for reopening the strait.