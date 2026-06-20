CENTCOM Challenges Iranian Claim of Hormuz Closure as Negotiators Head to Switzerland 

The United States and Iran offered conflicting accounts Saturday over the status of the Strait of Hormuz as officials prepared for negotiations in Switzerland on Sunday involving senior representatives from both countries.

Iran earlier announced that it was closing the strategic waterway and warned commercial vessels to stay away. The move came after fighting continued between Israel and Lebanon despite a declared ceasefire.

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported that the naval branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued warnings to ships operating near the strait, cautioning that vessels attempting to pass through could encounter mines or come under attack. Iranian state media also reported reduced maritime traffic in the Persian Gulf following the announcement.

The US military disputed Iran’s claim that the waterway had been closed.

“Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz,” said Capt. Tim Hawkins, a Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson. “Traffic continues to flow, and US forces are monitoring the situation to ensure this remains the case.”

CENTCOM said 55 merchant ships and 17 million barrels of oil passed through the strait on Saturday. The command added: “US forces remain present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect.”

The dispute over the waterway emerged as diplomatic efforts continued ahead of talks scheduled for Switzerland.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that he would travel to Switzerland to serve as a mediator during the discussions. Qatar is also expected to participate.

The US delegation is set to include Vice President JD Vance, Jared Kushner, and US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. They are scheduled to meet with an Iranian delegation.

CNN reported that ending the conflict in Lebanon is “the most important item on the Iranian delegation’s agenda” as Iranian representatives prepare for the talks.

The negotiations are expected to begin on Sunday as both sides continue to publicly differ over developments in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime routes for global energy shipments.