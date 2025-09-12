Syrian President Hosts CENTCOM Chief in Damascus as US and Syria Explore Security Cooperation

[Damascus] Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa hosted Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM), US special envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack, and a high-level American delegation at the People’s Palace in Damascus on Friday, where the sides discussed political and military cooperation aimed at serving common interests and strengthening security and stability in Syria and the broader region. The formal meeting—attended by Syrian ministers and senior officials—was described by diplomatic sources as positive, with both parties signaling interest in deepening a strategic relationship and expanding channels of communication at multiple levels.

Al-Sharaa and first lady Latifa al-Droubi received Cooper and his wife, Susan Cooper, alongside Barrack and the US team, in a sign of the visit’s high-profile character. According to the sources, the talks connected military-security issues with political-diplomatic engagement, reflecting an approach in Washington that tests direct cooperation with Damascus on priority files such as counterterrorism and border control while exploring options for the future of the US military presence in the region.

The visit unfolds against complex regional and international dynamics as the United States reassesses its Middle East posture after years marked by tension and military interventions. For Damascus, the encounter offers an opening to reengage Washington after a long period of estrangement shaped by the Syrian war and its aftermath.

Friday’s talks also recalled an earlier milestone in Syrian–US relations: a meeting in Riyadh between US President Donald Trump and al-Sharaa. Held under unusual circumstances, that session initiated discussions on easing US sanctions and reviving an American role in efforts toward a political settlement. While limited in immediate outcomes, it laid the groundwork for later contacts that, according to observers, helped pave the way for today’s dialogue.

Sources close to decision-making circles in Damascus say the CENTCOM chief’s visit carries strategic weight by linking security cooperation with broader diplomacy. Analysts add that Syrian–US engagement may be shifting from messages transmitted through intermediaries to practical steps with potential to influence the trajectory of the Syrian crisis. Whether that shift takes root, they say, will hinge on both sides’ ability to move beyond years of conflict and estrangement—and on Washington’s readiness to grant Damascus a larger role in regional stability.