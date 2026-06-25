CENTCOM Kills Senior ISIS Commander in Syria 

The US military said Wednesday that it killed a senior Islamic State (ISIS) commander in an airstrike in northwestern Syria as part of ongoing operations targeting members of armed groups accused of planning attacks against Americans and US interests.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces carried out the June 19 strike, killing Ali Husayn al-Ulaywi.The military said the operation was part of continuing efforts to disrupt and eliminate terrorists seeking to attack Americans overseas or the US homeland.

“CENTCOM and our partners remain committed to rooting out remaining remnants of ISIS to ensure its enduring defeat,” it said in an X post. “We will continue to defend the U.S. homeland, our service members, and allies and partners across the region.”

The announcement came as ISIS has declared a new phase of operations in Syria targeting the government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa and has claimed a series of attacks since February. Last year, the government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa joined the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State.

On Saturday, ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack near the city of Manbij in Syria’s northeastern Aleppo province.

The armed group controlled roughly a quarter or more of Syrian territory at the height of its power during the Syrian civil war a decade ago before being driven from the territory by the US-led coalition.

In a separate announcement, CENTCOM said Cooper is scheduled to visit Israel on Thursday. The visit comes as US-brokered negotiations between Israel and Lebanon continue.

Cooper is expected to meet with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Defense Minister Israel Katz. Talks are expected to center on strategic coordination over Iran, security developments along Israel’s northern border, and the continuing situation with Hezbollah in Lebanon.