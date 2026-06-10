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CENTCOM Launches New Strikes on Iran After President Trump Warns Tehran Will ‘Pay the Price’ 
A Boeing KC-46 Pegasus jet refuels a Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II jet used by the US Air Force in a test flight on July 15, 2016. (Robert Sullivan/Flickr)

CENTCOM Launches New Strikes on Iran After President Trump Warns Tehran Will ‘Pay the Price’ 

The Media Line Staff
06/11/2026

US Central Command said Wednesday that American forces launched a new round of strikes against targets in Iran after President Donald Trump accused Tehran of delaying negotiations and warned that it would “pay the price.” 

In a social media post Wednesday, CENTCOM said US forces were attacking “multiple targets in Iran” and described the operation as a response to “Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.” 

The latest strikes followed comments by President Trump at the White House, where he said Iran had “taken too long to negotiate a deal.” The president also told reporters that the United States would hit Iran “hard” as a ceasefire between the two countries appeared to be breaking down following an earlier exchange of fire linked to the downing of a US Army helicopter. 

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States planned to target “key facilities” in Iran overnight. 

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During the previous escalation overnight Tuesday, American forces struck nearly 20 targets in Iran. The United States also said it intercepted nearly all missiles and drones launched in response to the operation.  

President Trump said a diplomatic solution remained available and stated that all Iran needed to do was “start signing a paper” to reach an agreement with Washington. 

A source told CNN that a Qatari delegation was meeting Iranian negotiators in Tehran in an effort to bridge remaining differences between the parties. 

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