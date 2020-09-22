Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Center Marks 4 Years since Death of Shimon Peres
Standing beside a portrait of Shimon Peres, his children – left to right: Prof. Tzvia Walden, Dr. Yoni Peres and Nehemia Peres – take part in Tuesday’s memorial event held at the Peres Center for Peace & Innovation in Tel Aviv. (Chen Shenhav)
News Updates
Israeli statesman
Shimon Peres
four years
death
memorial ceremony
Reuven Rivlin
Binyamin Netanyahu
Narendra Modi
Paul Kagame
Tony Blair

Center Marks 4 Years since Death of Shimon Peres

The Media Line Staff
09/22/2020

The Tel Aviv-based Peres Center for Peace & Innovation on Tuesday commemorated the fourth anniversary of the death of Israeli statesman Shimon Peres with a virtual ceremony attended by Israeli and world leaders, as well as Peres’s family. According to the center, the program included “previously unseen footage” to revisit “the life of President Peres, drawing inspiration from his most valuable work, vision and the legacy he left behind.” Among those taking part were Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Rwandan President Paul Kagame; Prince Hassan of Jordan; former UK prime minister Tony Blair; former French president Nicolas Sarkozy; and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton. Peres’s daughter, Prof Tzvia Walden, said: “His legacy is one of integrity and decency, a legacy representing a culture of keeping promises and respect for others, wherever one is. A legacy of tolerance and inclusive conversation as opposed to separation and aggression. Conversations of peace that must take root inside each of us.” Before becoming president, Peres served as prime minister of Israel and held numerous cabinet portfolios, including those of defense and foreign affairs.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.