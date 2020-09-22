Center Marks 4 Years since Death of Shimon Peres

The Tel Aviv-based Peres Center for Peace & Innovation on Tuesday commemorated the fourth anniversary of the death of Israeli statesman Shimon Peres with a virtual ceremony attended by Israeli and world leaders, as well as Peres’s family. According to the center, the program included “previously unseen footage” to revisit “the life of President Peres, drawing inspiration from his most valuable work, vision and the legacy he left behind.” Among those taking part were Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Rwandan President Paul Kagame; Prince Hassan of Jordan; former UK prime minister Tony Blair; former French president Nicolas Sarkozy; and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton. Peres’s daughter, Prof Tzvia Walden, said: “His legacy is one of integrity and decency, a legacy representing a culture of keeping promises and respect for others, wherever one is. A legacy of tolerance and inclusive conversation as opposed to separation and aggression. Conversations of peace that must take root inside each of us.” Before becoming president, Peres served as prime minister of Israel and held numerous cabinet portfolios, including those of defense and foreign affairs.