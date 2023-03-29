Donate
CEO of Tene Yerushalmi Awarded Inaugural Jerusalem Young Leadership Prize
Yael Berman-Domb, CEO and founder of Tene Yerushalmi, speaks at the Jerusalem Young Leadership Prize ceremony in Jerusalem, Mar. 28, 2023. (Chen Wagshall/Courtesy Jerusalem Foundation)
Jerusalem Foundation
The Media Line Staff
03/29/2023

Yael Berman-Domb, CEO and founder of Tene Yerushalmi and chairwoman of the Council of Pre-Military Preparatory Programs, was on Tuesday awarded the inaugural Jerusalem Young Leadership Prize by Maimonides Fund and the Jerusalem Foundation. The prize recognizes social entrepreneurs who contribute to the strengthening of Jerusalem and the well-being of its residents.

Berman-Domb has spent many years engaging in diverse social action activities, including the unique programs at Tene Yerushalmi. The organization leads programs aimed at attracting and keeping young men and women in Jerusalem, as well as shaping active, committed, and influential community leadership. Its programs include a pre-military preparatory course, a combined beit midrash, programs for university students, and community building. In 13 years of operation, Tene Yerushalmi has produced 500 graduates of the Jerusalem Mechina and Tene Yerushalmi programs, with 70% of them working in the public and social sectors, and many choosing to live in Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem Young Leadership Prize requires candidates to be leaders from civil society under the age of 50, active in nonprofit organizations that play a significant role in strengthening the city of Jerusalem, developing the community, and improving the well-being of its residents.

Berman-Domb said upon receiving the award, “This is a great honor for me and for the Tene Yerushalmi organization to win the Jerusalem Young Leadership Prize. We have operated for 13 years to strengthen Jerusalem through developing leadership programs that connect young people to Jerusalem and provide them with tools for action and influence in the city. I, who grew up in Tel Aviv, fell in love with the city of Jerusalem as a student and chose to stay in the city and be a part of it. We must continue to work for the city of Jerusalem.”

