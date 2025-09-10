Charlie Kirk Wounded at UVU; Public Figures Decry Political Violence, Pray for Recovery

Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA, was shot on Wednesday while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University during a stop on the American Comeback Tour, according to university officials. Campus police said a single round was fired; Kirk was moved from the scene by his security team, and a suspect was taken into custody as detectives opened an investigation.

“Today at about 12.10 a shot was fired at the visiting speaker, Charlie Kirk,” the university said in a statement. “He was hit and taken from the location by his security. Campus police is investigating. A suspect is in custody.”

Video from the courtyard shows Kirk being struck as he spoke under a tent and attendees running for cover. The organization confirmed he was shot, while his condition was not immediately disclosed.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox wrote that “those responsible will be held fully accountable,” adding, “Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family, and all those affected.” Senator Mike Lee posted: “I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there.”

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social: “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau is “closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. … Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the attack on Charlie Kirk “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible,” saying the United States “must reject political violence in EVERY form.”

Troy Miller, president of National Religious Broadcasters, said: “We are incredibly grieved and chilled by the news that Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking on a college campus. In a free country, no one should ever face violence for exercising their right to speak. This attack is not only an assault on one man, but on the principle of free expression that undergirds our republic. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family, and all who have been shaken by this horrific act. Here at NRB, we call on leaders of every level to defend the safety of those who exercise their First Amendment rights—regardless of their viewpoint—and to reaffirm that free expression is essential to the health of our nation.”

Former Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said, “Charlie has a brilliant mind and is an exceptional advocate for traditional values, especially among his young followers. I am praying for his recovery—the world needs him.”

Matthew Faraci, founder of Gideon300, a faith-focused advocacy group, said, “The Jewish community has no better friend than Charlie. We ask everyone to stop and pray for him and his young family right now. May God protect him. We need a miracle.”

Kirk’s appearance was organized by the campus chapter of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth group known for speaker tours that draw large crowds—and at times protests—on college campuses across the US. Officials said the inquiry is continuing as they gather evidence and interview witnesses.