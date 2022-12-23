Chile Announces Plan for Embassy in Palestinian Territories

Chile has announced that it intends to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories, a move welcomed by the Palestinian Authority as a “principled position.”

Chilean President Gabriel Boric made the announcement at a private gathering in Santiago with members of the country’s Palestinian community, multiple outlets reported. The Palestinian community in Chile is around 350,000 strong, including many originating in the Bethlehem area of the West Bank.

The PA’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates “strongly commended the move”, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The ministry said the move “affirms the principled position of Chile and its president in support of international law and the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state.”

Boric’s announcement was confirmed Thursday by Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola.

The Chilean president has been outspoken in his criticism of Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians. In mid-September, the country at the last minute postponed a ceremony to accept the credentials of the new Israeli ambassador to Chile, Gil Artzyeli, following the death of a Palestinian teen during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank.

The ceremony was held two weeks later.