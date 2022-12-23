It's the glowing season of lights.

Chile Announces Plan for Embassy in Palestinian Territories
President of Chile Gabriel Boric, center, speaks at the end of the ceremony for the presentation of new government ministers at the Palacio de La Moneda on September 6, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. (Sebastián Vivallo Oñate/Agencia Makro/Getty Images)
News Updates
Chile
Israel
Palestinian Authority
Gabriel Boric

Chile Announces Plan for Embassy in Palestinian Territories

The Media Line Staff
12/23/2022

Chile has announced that it intends to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories, a move welcomed by the Palestinian Authority as a “principled position.”

Chilean President Gabriel Boric made the announcement at a private gathering in Santiago with members of the country’s Palestinian community, multiple outlets reported. The Palestinian community in Chile is around 350,000 strong, including many originating in the Bethlehem area of the West Bank.

The PA’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates “strongly commended the move”, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The ministry said the move “affirms the principled position of Chile and its president in support of international law and the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state.”

Boric’s announcement was confirmed Thursday by Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola.

The Chilean president has been outspoken in his criticism of Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians. In mid-September, the country at the last minute postponed a ceremony to accept the credentials of the new Israeli ambassador to Chile, Gil Artzyeli, following the death of a Palestinian teen during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank.

The ceremony was held two weeks later.

