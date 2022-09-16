Chile’s President Refuses To Accept Israeli Envoy’s Credentials

Israel’s ambassador to Chile said he received an apology late Thursday night from the country’s Foreign Ministry after President Gabriel Boric refused to accept his credentials earlier in the day, a serious breach of diplomatic protocol.

Ambassador Gil Artzyeli, who had already arrived at the president’s office for the ceremony when he was informed that it had been canceled, called it an “awkward moment,” and said that “we will get over this incident.” The presentation of his credentials has been postponed until October.

Boric has been outspoken in his criticism of Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians. He reported refused to go ahead with the credentialling ceremony due to the overnight death of a Palestinian teen during clashes with Israeli troops during a raid on a West Bank village.

About 350,000 Palestinians and people of Palestinian descent live in Chile.