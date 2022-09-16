The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Chile’s President Refuses To Accept Israeli Envoy’s Credentials
President of Chile Gabriel Boric, center, speaks at the end of the ceremony for the presentation of new government ministers at the Palacio de La Moneda on September 6, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. (Sebastián Vivallo Oñate/Agencia Makro/Getty Images)
News Updates
Chile
Israel
Ambassador

The Media Line Staff
09/16/2022

Israel’s ambassador to Chile said he received an apology late Thursday night from the country’s Foreign Ministry after President Gabriel Boric refused to accept his credentials earlier in the day, a serious breach of diplomatic protocol.

Ambassador Gil Artzyeli, who had already arrived at the president’s office for the ceremony when he was informed that it had been canceled, called it an “awkward moment,” and said that “we will get over this incident.” The presentation of his credentials has been postponed until October.

Boric has been outspoken in his criticism of Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians. He reported refused to go ahead with the credentialling ceremony due to the overnight death of a Palestinian teen during clashes with Israeli troops during a raid on a West Bank village.

About 350,000 Palestinians and people of Palestinian descent live in Chile.

