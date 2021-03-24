Women Empowerment Program

China will invite Israelis and Palestinians for dialogue
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a news conference in Beijing in May 24, 2020. (Du Yang/China News Service via Getty Images)
News Updates
China
Palestinian-Israeli conflict
peace talks

China will invite Israelis and Palestinians for dialogue

The Media Line Staff
03/24/2021

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi unveiled a five-point plan for bringing security and stability to the Middle East.

Wang, who is visiting Saudi Arabia as part of a tour of the Middle East, in an interview with Al Arabiya, called for “mutual respect” among the countries in the Middle East and said that he would be issuing invitations to Israeli and Palestinian leaders to meet in China for a peace dialogue. Wang called for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. It is not the first time that China has offered to mediate peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

Wang also called for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons in the Middle East, saying that: “The efforts of the countries of the region must be supported to ensure that they are free of nuclear weapons.”

He also said that China supports Saudi cease-fire initiative to solve the years-long civil war in Yemen.

