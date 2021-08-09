Protecting Truth During Tension

CIA Chief William Burns Reportedly Will Meet Officials in Israel on Iran
William Burns, currently director of the CIA, in a photo from September 2013. (UNHCR/ J.M Ferré via Flickr)
News Updates
William Joseph Burns
CIA
Iran
visit to Israel

CIA Chief William Burns Reportedly Will Meet Officials in Israel on Iran

The Media Line Staff
08/09/2021

The head of the CIA is set to arrive in Israel on Tuesday to discuss Iran with senior  officials, according to Israeli news reports. William Burns reportedly will meet with Mossad Director David Barnea and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as well as defense and security officials.

The talks are expected to focus on Iran – both on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program and on Iranian activities in the region, the Hebrew-language news website Walla reported Monday evening.

Burns reportedly also will travel to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian Authority intelligence chief Majd Faraj and PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Burns in 2013, along with current US national security advisor Jake Sullivan led secret bilateral backchannel negotiations with Iran that led to the interim agreement between Iran and the world powers and ultimately to the Iran nuclear deal. The former Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs maintains personal relationships with several senior Israeli and Palestinian officials, according to Walla.

