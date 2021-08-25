Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
CIA Director Meets in Kabul With Top Taliban Leader
William Burns, currently director of the CIA, in a photo from September 2013. (UNHCR/ J.M Ferré via Flickr)
News Updates
Taliban
CIA
William Burns
Kabul
Afghanistan

CIA Director Meets in Kabul With Top Taliban Leader

The Media Line Staff
08/25/2021

CIA Director William Burns held a secret meeting in Kabul with a top Taliban leader. Burns met with top Taliban political leader Abdul Ghani Baradar on Monday, the Washington Post first reported, citing unnamed US officials.

The discussion is believed to have centered on the August 31 deadline to remove all US and foreign troops from the country. The US has said it needs more time in order to evacuate its citizens and to oversee the evacuation of other foreign nationals and Afghans trying to leave the country.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday that the Islamist group would not agree to an extension of the August 31 deadline, and accused the US of evacuating skilled Afghans. The Taliban previously has called the deadline a “red line” and said that if it was not observed there would be “consequences.”

Baradar spent eight years in prison after being arrested in Karachi by the CIA in a joint operation with Pakistan’s intelligence service in 2010. He was freed in 2018 after the US pushed for his release while starting talks with the Taliban.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.