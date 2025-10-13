Citing Holiday, Netanyahu Declines Egypt Peace Summit Despite Late Invitation 

Despite previous reports, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was invited but will not attend Monday’s “Peace Summit” in Sharm El Sheikh, a high-profile gathering co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to advance Washington’s postwar plan for Gaza and the region.

Jerusalem and Cairo announced the invitation earlier Monday after Trump pushed for Netanyahu’s participation ahead of his Knesset address and as the hostage-release phase of his Gaza ceasefire plan got underway.

Netanyahu’s office thanked President Trump for arranging the invitation but said the prime minister would not travel due to the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, which begins at sundown Monday and ends Tuesday night. The decision caps a day of rapid diplomatic choreography that began with word that Israel would be represented after initially being left off the guest list and ends with Netanyahu opting to remain in Israel.

The summit agenda, set by Trump and el-Sisi, is intended to mark the end of the Gaza war and outline next steps for stabilization and reconstruction. Organizers have billed the meeting as a forum to rally international backing for the “day after” framework, including security arrangements and economic support for rebuilding. The Palestinian Authority was invited “personally” by el-Sisi, with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas among leaders slated to take part alongside Western and regional counterparts.