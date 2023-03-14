Clashes at Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Lahore Home Over Arrest Bid

Clashes erupted Tuesday between supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and police officers who arrived at his Lahore home in order to arrest him.

There are reportedly two arrest warrants issued against Khan, one for corruption over allegedly misusing his office to sell state gifts and the other for terrorism.

The supporters of the former prime minister and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) threw rocks and bricks at the police, the media said, while the officers used tear gas, water cannons and batons to disperse the crowd surrounding Khan’s home. Several of Khan’s supporters and a number of police officers were reported to have been wounded.

Khan himself issued a video statement in Urdu on Twitter several hours earlier, urging PTI supporters “to stand resolute and fight for [true freedom] & rule of law.”

Last week, Pakistan’s media regulator banned the broadcast of speeches by Khan, less than a day after police attempted to serve arrest warrants to him and his supporters again blocked access to his home.

Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote in parliament last April, denies all charges against him.