Coal Mine Explosion in Pakistan Kills 34, Rescue Efforts Continue

Authorities in Balochistan on Friday confirmed 34 deaths following an explosion in a coal mine in the ‘Sorange’ mining site near the provincial capital, Quetta.

The provincial disaster management authority said in a statement early Friday that “the explosion, believed to have been triggered by a build-up of methane gas, ripped through the coal mine near Quetta on Thursday, prompting a rescue operation that continued overnight.”

Muhammad Fahad, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) operations manager, told The Media Line that 34 bodies of miners had been retrieved by Friday after the incident on Thursday. He said the rescue operation was continuing as teams worked to recover the bodies of any remaining miners.

According to Muhammad Atif, the province’s chief inspector of mines, the explosion was caused by a buildup of methane gas inside the mine, triggering a collapse. Asif said the explosion also damaged an alternative passage used to ventilate the mine and supply fresh air, further hampering the rescue operation.

He said rescue operations were underway at a depth of around 4,000 feet. “We hope to find some miners alive, although the chances are slim,” he said. Rescue officials reported that approximately 40 individuals were in the collapsed mine section when the explosion occurred.

According to Balochistan Minister for Minerals and Mining Development Shoaib Nosherwani, rescue teams are continuing the operation despite extremely difficult conditions, using all available resources to reach the remaining miners trapped inside the mine.

Nosherwani also announced financial assistance for the families of the miners who lost their lives in the accident.

Balochistan, a mineral-rich province with significant coal reserves, continues to rely heavily on outdated mining methods, and weak government oversight has contributed to recurring accidents.

Although regulatory and safety institutions are in place, ineffective monitoring and enforcement have left miners exposed to persistent risks. The incident in the Sorange coalfield could rank among the country’s deadliest mining disasters, with nearly three dozen miners killed in a single accident.

The Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, immediately reacted to the event and asked the Mines and Minerals Department for a full report.