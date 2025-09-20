COGAT Posts Photos Proving Hamas Fired at U.N. Staff as New Gaza Aid Route Opened

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said Saturday that Hamas terrorists opened fire on United Nations staff who were working to prepare a new humanitarian corridor in southern Gaza.

According to COGAT, the report came from U.N. representatives who said that while work was underway to open a route from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to a designated humanitarian zone, Hamas terrorists threatened the team, fired shots, and forced them to leave.

The statement added that Hamas then took over U.N. vehicles and used them to build a sand barrier to prevent trucks from entering the area.

The planned corridor, scheduled to open in the coming days, was meant to increase the delivery of food, medical equipment, tents, and other supplies to civilians relocating south from Gaza City during the Israel Defense Force’s operation.

Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, who heads COGAT, said the incident shows Hamas “has no concern for the welfare of Gaza’s residents, only its terrorist goals.” He said that while Israel works with international partners to expand relief, Hamas “tries to block it, once more leaving the people it claims to represent without help and holding them hostage to its own survival.”

COGAT released photographs of U.N. vehicles that were hit during the incident and accused Hamas of deliberately obstructing humanitarian operations to create a manufactured crisis aimed at pressuring Israel to halt its campaign in Gaza City.

The announcement followed an earlier report from COGAT that Hamas terrorists hijacked four UNICEF trucks in Gaza City carrying baby formula. UNICEF later said that “armed individuals” had seized the aid.

Alian condemned the attacks, stating Israel would continue working with the U.N. and other agencies to bring supplies into Gaza, despite Hamas’s attempts to sabotage humanitarian efforts.