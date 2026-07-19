COGAT Report Says Gaza Aid Exceeded Humanitarian Requirements During Ceasefire 

A report by The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on Thursday concluded that humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip remained stable from the start of the October 2025 ceasefire through June 2026, with humanitarian aid entering the territory in quantities that exceeded assessed needs.

The report reviews food security, water, sanitation and hygiene, and medical response during the period. COGAT said its findings are based on humanitarian aid delivery data, information received from the United Nations and international organizations, open-source reporting, and research conducted by humanitarian experts.

According to the report, approximately 1.78 million tons of food entered the Gaza Strip between the beginning of the ceasefire and June 7, 2026. COGAT said that volume was about three times greater than the requirements defined by the World Food Programme. The report states that even when private-sector supplies are excluded, and only humanitarian food assistance delivered during the ceasefire is counted, the amount of food entering Gaza exceeded the defined humanitarian requirements.

The report also describes a substantial improvement in food availability in markets across the Gaza Strip. It states that food prices fell by approximately 72% between September 2025 and May 2026, while the prices of staple products, including flour, rice, lentils, vegetables, and eggs, also dropped significantly.

COGAT said the decline in prices reflected the impact of increased food supplies entering the territory. The report adds that current price levels are now driven primarily by internal market conditions in Gaza, citing taxes imposed by Hamas and its control over commercial distribution mechanisms.

In the area of water, sanitation and hygiene, the report concludes that the amount of water available in the Gaza Strip exceeds international humanitarian standards. It states that more than 70,000 cubic meters of water are supplied to Gaza each day through water pipelines, desalination facilities, and other infrastructure.

COGAT said Israel continues to work with international organizations on projects aimed at improving water supply, sanitation, and hygiene by facilitating the entry of specialized equipment, advancing infrastructure initiatives, and expanding access to water throughout the Gaza Strip.